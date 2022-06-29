100 Years Birthday Bash with Brooks Lake Lodge, Matthew Tousignant joins the County 10 Podcast with Jerrad and Charene

( Fremont County, WY) – The iconic Brooks Lake Lodge and Spa is gearing up for one big celebration and you are invited. They wanted to put on a free show that allowed the community to come and enjoy the resort and the area in a way that they may not otherwise. The event is this Saturday, July 2nd. The General Manager joins the County 10 Morning Show to give us more details.

Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa turns 100 this year with plans to celebrate. From live music, to tours of the property, to lawn games, activities, free food and more. Matthew gives us some insight into the history of the lodge, special rooms, activities and beyond. Check out this fun and informative interview below. Don’t miss the fun July 2nd 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

h/t Brooks Lake Lodge and Spa

h/t Brooks Lake Lodge and Spa

Guests are able to enjoy some of these activities that they or the area provides :

