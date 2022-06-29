100 Years Birthday Bash with Brooks Lake Lodge, Matthew Tousignant joins the County 10 Podcast with Jerrad and Charene

( Fremont County, WY) – The iconic Brooks Lake Lodge and Spa is gearing up for one big celebration and you are invited. They wanted to put on a free show that allowed the community to come and enjoy the resort and the area in a way that they may not otherwise. The event is this Saturday, July 2nd. The General Manager joins the County 10 Morning Show to give us more details.
Brooks Lake Lodge & Spa turns 100 this year with plans to celebrate. From live music, to tours of the property, to lawn games, activities, free food and more. Matthew gives us some insight into the history of the lodge, special rooms, activities and beyond. Check out this fun and informative interview below. Don’t miss the fun July 2nd 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Guests are able to enjoy some of these activities that they or the area provides :
- Horseback riding along trails and in the arena with experienced wranglers, as well as on glamping-style overnight pack trips complete with backcountry golf, hiking and fishing;
- Hiking for all skill levels, from short nature trails to summitting an 11,000-foot peak;
- Year-round fishing for trout in Brooks Lake, complete with the chance for guests to have their catches brought back to the lodge to be cooked up for dinner;
- Canoeing around the stunning Brooks Lake;
- Archery lessons and target practice with expert instructors;
- Skiing and snowshoeing on miles of groomed trails or into the backcountry;
- Expert-guided wildlife excursions;
- Stargazing tours of the pristine Wyoming heavens;
- Snowmobiling into the nearby forests, including 2 million acres of scenic terrain