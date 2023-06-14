Free Legal Advice Night set for June 21

Legal Aid of Wyoming is hosting a Free Legal Advice Night on June 21 at the Frank B. Wise Business Center in Fort Washakie. The event will be held from 2-7 p.m.

The goal of this public event is to provide guidance on your legal issues from qualified attorneys for free. This event is open to everyone (income restrictions do apply). The clinic is for individuals with any civil-legal matter (such as divorce, custody, housing, healthcare, power of attorney, etc.). No consultation available for criminal or traffic matters.

For more information, contact Mathias Lang at [email protected]