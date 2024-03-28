Free Inspire a Kid Camp pushes application deadline to April 5

(Bondurant, WY) — At approximately 7,500′ up in the remote Gros Ventre Wilderness sits the Little Jennie Ranch, where groups of youth explore the outdoors, learn science, and hear from inspirational speakers.

This all happens in June at The WYldlife Fund’s weeklong Inspire a Kid Camp for youth ages 12 to 15. Open to youth across the U.S., this camp is free but has a competitive application process.

“It’s so impactful,” said Nate Brown, The WYldlife Fund Operations Manager, about the camp.



The camp, which is in its third year in 2024, is directly tied to the Game and Fish initiative, which Director Brian Nesvik and Governor Mark Gordon started. The initiative is meant to inspire a new group of outdoor enthusiasts.

This year, the girls’ camp will run June 17-22, and the boys’ camp will run June 24-29. 20 to 25 girls and boys will be selected for each camp section. (h/t The WYldlife Fund)

As previously mentioned, the camp is free, but the application process is competitive.

“We want both parents and kids to work together,” Brown said. “We want them to be thoughtful about why they want to be there.”

12- to 15-year-olds of all shapes and sizes are welcome to apply.

“There is a very active outdoorsy aspect to the camp,” Brown continued. “So they’re probably gonna get tired and probably gonna get wet when they go fishing in the creek.”

They have to put their cell phones in a bag when they arrive, so they spend the week without any electronics of any kind.

They are also on a hard deadline for shutting down at night—10 o’clock, and it’s lights out. The youth have small tent groups, and the counselors’ tents are interspersed throughout the camp. (h/t The WYldlife Fund)

“We want it to be impactful,” Brown continued.

They have a strong science-based side of it. In previous years, they have had people like Wyoming Game and Fish Large Carnivore Supervisor Dan Thompson present. This year, Trout Unlimited will be one of the presenters.

In the evenings, they have inspirational speakers. The National Museum of Military Vehicles founder Dan Starks has spoken for the last two years and plans to do so again this year. Director Brian Nesvik and Governor Mark Gordon have also spoken. This year, they have secured hunter and influencer Kristy Titus as an evening speaker.

They also experience things like fly fishing, which will have help from County 10 and 97.5 The Brand’s very own Charene Herrera.

Check out the short film below from last year’s camp.

The application can be found here, and though the deadline says it is in March, they have extended it to April 5.

Learn more about The WYldlife Fund online here and on Facebook.