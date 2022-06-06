Free fishing, Kiwanis lunch, snake wrangling, more from the Lander Kids Fishing Day event at Luckey Pond this weekend

(Lander, WY) – The local Kiwanis Clubs and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department celebrated Free Fishing Day on Saturday, which included Kids Fishing Day events in Lander and other Fremont County spots.

Kiddos at Luckey Pond got to enjoy a day of free fishing with guidance from local anglers, some burgers and hotdogs grilled up by the Kiwanis for lunch, and one family even had a close encounter with a family of friendly snakes.

Check out some photos of all the family fun below.

(Don't worry, a parent was nearby supervising/providing info for identifying snakes!)



Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded — without a fishing license.