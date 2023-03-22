Frank’s Butcher Shop donated food to Jupiter the owl

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department extends a big thank you to Frank’s Butcher Shop in Hudson. The staff there has gone above and beyond to cut, package, and donate livestock heart meat for Jupiter the educational owl to eat.

Jupiter is a great horned owl that lives at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Lander Regional Office where he has been used as an educational ambassador for more than 20 years. He was a wild bird that sustained head injuries and lost his central visual field and the ability to see up close. Because of his injuries, he is not able to hunt and survive in the wild, but that doesn’t stop him from being a standout in the classroom.

“Educating people with a live wild animal leaves a lasting impact and inspires curiosity about the natural world. I am so very appreciative of Frank’s staff for donating this meat and being a part of wildlife conservation and education. Heart meat provides a lean nutritious meal as a part of Jupiter’s diet and is so needed as a food source for him,” said Rene Schell, Jupiter’s handler and Lander Region’s information and education specialist.

Advertisement

For more information, please reach out to the Lander regional office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-332-2688.