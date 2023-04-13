Fox Nation at St. Stephen’s for a segment on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

A Fox News Channel film crew was on-site at the St. Stephen’s Mission Wednesday afternoon, filming a future segment for Fox Nation. A Fox Nation News van brought a four-person film crew to St. Stephen’s to interview Nicole Wagon about the deaths of her daughters Jocelyn Watt and Jade Wagon – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The streaming program provides entertainment content, historical documentaries, and investigative series from many FOX News personalities.

Christina Spagunolo, a video journalist, and her three-man video and sound crew were in St. Stephen’s Mission to interview Nicole Wagon as part of a series on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

Advertisement

Wagon’s daughters, Jocelyn Watt and Jade Wagon, were the focus of Spagunolo’s investigation.

Watt and her partner Rudy Perez were murdered in Riverton on January 4, 2019. The ensuing investigation took until 2021 to process and continues today with court hearings for the suspects involved in the murders. Christine Spagnuolo and her film crew prepared for a Fox Nation Interview of Nicole Wagon on Wednesday – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wagon’s other daughter Jade was found in March 2020. Her death was ruled accidental, but many questions remain about the incident.

Spagunolo works with Fox News investigative anchor Nancy Grace on unsolved crimes and mysterious deaths.

Advertisement

The program will air later this year.