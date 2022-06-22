Four local students selected for UW Summer High School Institute

(Laramie, WY) – More than 60 rising juniors will have the opportunity to experience college life during the 38th annual Summer High School Institute (HSI) July 10-30 at the University of Wyoming.

The students were selected from high schools across Wyoming. UW offers them an opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth, cultivate their leadership capabilities and measure their capacities and interests.

“We are so excited to bring a total of 64 rising high school juniors to the UW campus for an exhilarating HSI experience this summer,” says Li Teng, HSI coordinator and UW Honors College advising manager. “Students will have opportunities to challenge themselves in college-level academics; meet new friends from all over the state of Wyoming; build important life skills; and participate in a variety of field trips and social events.”

Each student is enrolled in two college-style classes: a physical and natural world class, and a human culture class. As part of their classes, students may participate in various field trips that allow them to apply conceptual knowledge to actual problems or situations.

UW faculty members will teach problem-centered classes ranging from acting to DNA to robotics and criminal justice. Classes are focused on learning, rather than on homework, tests and grades.

The three-week experience also will include extracurricular activities, such as guest speakers, workshops, films, performances, athletic activities, visits to museums, enrichment excursions, a talent show and community service.

High school administrators, counselors and teachers guided students through the application process. Selections were based on an application letter, a personal statement, a letter of recommendation, academic performance and extracurricular activity involvement.

Begun in 1985, the HSI program is sponsored by UW, with special funding from the Wyoming State Legislature. For more information about HSI, go to www.uwyo.edu/hsi.

Participants, listed by their high schools, are:

Black Butte High School (Rock Springs) — Jazmin Jamali.

Burlington High School — Julia Nelson.

Campbell County High School (Gillette) — Dayanara Sanchez, Jasmin Sanchez and Alison Wieburg.

Central High School (Cheyenne) — Jackson Fetsco, Chauncy Hendon, Reuben McGuire and Alexander Runyan.

Douglas High School — Beth Loveless.

East High School (Cheyenne) — Caleb Miller and Oakley Simons.

Encampment High School — Owen Tanner.

Evanston High School — Manning May and Jessica Powell.

Fort Washakie High School — Laina Buzalsky.

Green River High School — Mason Tollefson.

Hanna-Elk Mountain High School — Mackenzie Priest.

Home school (Lander) — Felicity Olsson.

Hot Springs County High School (Thermopolis) — Mari Ford.

Kelly Walsh High School (Casper) — Lucas Cooper, Finn McCoul, Paige Ramage, James “Jimmy” Ruble, Lily Trujillo and Vincent Yang.

Kemmerer High School — Janelle Sawaya.

Lander Valley High School — Zoey “Mello” Darr.

Laramie High School — Theodore Hart, Carson Heaney, Oscar Knievel, Aliye Márquez, Avery O’Flannigan, Catcher Pannell, Ava Reese, Zane Rothfuss and Hannah Small.

Lovell High School — Sidni Croix Tryon.

Lyman High School — Brynnlee Long.

Moorcroft High School — Rebekah Anderson.

Natrona County High School (Casper) — Zoe Bryan, Grace Gazda and Houston Gottsch.

Pine Bluffs High School — Jasmin Garcia and Sharon “Alexa” Sanchez.

Pinedale High School — Kelsey Cooper.

Powell High School — Nolan Reitz.

Riverton High School — Riley Walker.

Rock Springs High School — Paige Hollingshead and Chase Shelley.

Saratoga High School — Marilee Williams.

Sheridan High School — Willie Branson, Joseph Harper, Maggie Johnson, Dillon Lemon, Madison “Maddy” Miller and Katelyn Reckard.

South High School (Cheyenne) — Caleb Greenlee and Brayden Moody.

Southeast High School (Yoder) — Harper Boche.

Thunder Basin High School (Gillette) — Amelie Springer.

Tongue River High School (Dayton) — Hailey Rehder.

Worland High School — Jasmin Espinoza.

Wyoming Virtual Academy — Julie Day.