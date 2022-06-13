Four individuals sentenced during month of May; cases include illegal firearm possession, intent to distribute Fentanyl

The Department of Justice has released the following sentencings from recent proceedings during the month of May.

Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced PEDRO NAVARRETTE-GOMEZ, 24, of Sacramento, California (originally from Tapachula, Chipas, Mexico) on May 27, 2022, for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Navarrette-Gomez was arrested in Rawlins on January 31, 2022. He received 24 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and Rawlins Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case.

United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced KEVIN NATHANIEL HANSEN, 40, of Lovell, on May 31, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He received 70 months’ imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and a $200 special assessment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crime, and Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.

Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced ROBERTO RIVERA, 52, of Cheyenne, on May 27, 2022, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Rivera was arrested in Cheyenne on November 8, 2021. He was sentenced to 138 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $200 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Cheyenne Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan C. Coppom prosecuted the case.

United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson sentenced ALEXA S. KINNEY, 31, of Gillette on May 20, 2022, for wire fraud, using an unauthorized access device, and making false claims. She was sentenced to a total of 33 months’ imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $172,400 in restitution and a $300 special assessment. The crime was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant United States Attorney Margaret M. Vierbuchen prosecuted the case.