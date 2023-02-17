Four Fremont County Gold Medals in Final All-girl Meet in Lyman

In a final regular season, all-girls meet at Lyman on Thursday four girls from Fremont County won individual titles at the Lyman Invitational.
Shoshoni led the way with three individual champions in Brueklyn Truempler at 130 pounds, and twin sisters Lacoda and Abrianna Kiser at 130/140 and 145 pounds. The 130 and 140 pound divisions were combined to create full brackets.
Wind River’s AnnaBeth Bornhoft continued an outstanding season in winning the 115 pound class.
The girls moved on to their various regional tournament locations on Friday with all female wrestlers automatically advancing to the all-class state tournament next weekend at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lyman Girls Invitational
Team Scores: 1. Pinedale 113, 2. Kemmerer 89, 3. Green River 79, 4. Shoshoni 68, 5. Wind River 61, 6. Big Piney 58, 7. Lyman 41, 8. Evanston 40, 9. Lovell, 28, 10. Powell 27, 11. Cody 26, 12. Lander Valley / Thermopolis 25, 14. Mountain View 20, 15. Rocky Mountain 16
Individual Results:
100: 1. McKinzie Mortensen, PIN
105: 1. Kaylea Mortensen, PIN, 2. Molly Bornhoft, WR, 3. Cora Remacle, WR
110: 1. Brianna Uhrig, GR, 4. Lily Hill, WR
115: 1. AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR, 5. Emily Skiba, LAN
120: 1. Zella Maez, GR
125: 1. Laynee Walker, KEM, 4. Jordan Nielsen, LAN
130: 1. Brueklyn Truempler, SHO
135/140: 1. Lacoda Kiser, SHO, 2. Maggie Jensen, WR
145: 1. Abrianna Kiser, SHO
155: 1. Charleigh Smith, BP
170/190: 1. Ashten Hubbs, COD
235: 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN