Four business licenses on Shoshoni council agenda for Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes a public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The council will also consider four business licenses and one building permit.

There will be two appearances by citizens, including one from Ben Levenger with Downtown Redevelopment Services and another by Tasha Rothschiller.

New business listed Tuesday includes a roof replacement at the Shoshoni Senior Center and an EV charging station.

There will be an executive session regarding real estate.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also available.

For more information visit the city’s website or call 876-2515.