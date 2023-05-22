Fostering Sustainable Growth: Wind River Development Fund Forges Partnerships with Diverse Organizations on Local, State, and National Levels

The Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) has been working diligently to cultivate viable partnerships with organizations on a county, state and national level. The mission of WRDF is to generate economic development and to work together as a community, while expanding the resources available for our clients.

The Wind River Development Fund is excited for what the future has to offer, especially with the support from the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Business Councils. The amount of assistance and collaboration being initiated within our community is what will create sustainability and economic growth.

WRDF is proud to be in partnership with the following organizations and looks forward to expanding with many others along the way. American Legion, Wind River Food Sovereignty, CWC Rise Grant / Bootstrap Initiative, SBA / Wyoming Community Navigator, TERO, Wyoming Business Council,Job Corps, Wind River Start Up Challenge, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Central Wyoming College-Tourism Initiative, University of Wyoming, Tribal Game and Fish, Wind River Community Alliance, Senator Lummis’ Office, W.E.D.A., USDA, AmeriCorps and Wells Fargo.