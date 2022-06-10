Fort Washakie man charged with three counts of assault by strangulation

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Reland Leonard-Hiwalker,
A/K/A/ Reland Ferris, age 37, of Fort Washakie, was charged with three counts
of assault by strangulation, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Ferris appeared for an arraignment hearing on June 7, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial has been set for August 8, 2022.

Ferris faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $750,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

