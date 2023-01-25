Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Riley Harris

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Riley Harris is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School. Riley is a freshman this year and has been learning to snowshoe. She participates in weekly outings and volunteers at Neat Repeat and Lander Pet Connection and walks the animals. She likes to play tag and go swimming. She also likes to listen to music and dance.

Riley was nominated by Bonnie Hamilton: “Riley has done a nice job adapting to high school life this semester. She is willing to try new things and has learned several new skills. Her reading progress has been impressive, and she has perfect attendance. She comes to school every day and does the best job that she can do for that day. She goes on school field trips and participates in weekly community outings. Riley Ann likes her teachers and the staff at Fort Washakie High School. She is an important member of the school community.”

