Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Raziah Yellow Boy

Raziah Yellow Boy is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School. She is on the Honor roll this year and participates in both volleyball and basketball.
Outside of school, Raziah like to hang out with her friends and family. She also enjoys spending time in the mountains and listening to music
Illyana was nominated by Arlen Shoyo, Shoshone Language Teacher: “
Raziah is very attentive in class and willingly participates in class. She has shown that
she is serious about school and is very attentive to her grades. She is a joy to have in
school.”
Raziah plans to go to CWC to learn cosmetology.