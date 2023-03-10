Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Raziah Yellow Boy

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Raziah Yellow Boy is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School. She is on the Honor roll this year and participates in both volleyball and basketball.

Outside of school, Raziah like to hang out with her friends and family. She also enjoys spending time in the mountains and listening to music

Raziah was nominated by Arlen Shoyo, Shoshone Language Teacher: "

Raziah is very attentive in class and willingly participates in class. She has shown that

she is serious about school and is very attentive to her grades. She is a joy to have in

school.”

Raziah plans to go to CWC to learn cosmetology.