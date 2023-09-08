Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Quentin QueQueSah

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Quentin QueQueSah is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Quentin received a $5,000 college scholarship as part of Climb the Grand this summer. He likes to play the guitar, bead, game, and hike. In school, Quentin is involved in Chess, Auto, and Agriculture.

Advertisement

He was nominated by Scott Polson, Counselor: “Quentin is a very ambitious student and always on top of his grades. He is a hard worker with an eagerness to learn new skills and concepts. This past summer, he climbed Grand Teton and earned himself a great scholarship which I believe he will put to great use.”

After High School, Quentin would like to attend college and be part of the military. He would like to study Engineering and Architecture.

Quentin is the son of Emmy Littlewhiteman.