Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Olivia Dushane

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Olivia Dushane is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School. She is a sophomore at FWHS and has received awards for athletics and outstanding attendance.

In school, Olivia plays basketball, volleyball, cross country and track. Outside of school, she likes to play basketball and hang out with her sister. Olivia does a great job helping around the house.

She is the daughter of Rebecca Armajo.

Olivia was nominated by teacher Bonnie Hamilton: “Olivia is having an awesome year. She works hard in her classes and has excellent attendance. In the fall she participated in volleyball, and she is currently finishing basketball season. Olivia is energetic, enthusiastic and cares about the people around her. If she says something that hurts someone’s feelings, she will apologize to them and say that she is sorry. She has lots of friendships and good relationships with her teachers.”

After graduation, Olivia plans to get a job.