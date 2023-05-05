Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Lucilla Coulston

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Lucilla Coulston is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Lucilla received the Most Improved Player award in volleyball. She also received an award for outstanding attendance. When not in school, Lucilla likes to read books and listening to music.

She was nominated by Vivica Etter, Teacher: “Lucilla has really warmed up to her teachers and has made some great gains this school year. She has great attendance and is on time to all of her classes. She has helped her senior class with selling chocolates. She also was able to catch up her grades from last semester to stay on track to graduate. She assists in taking care of our therapy dog, Biscuit, and they have formed a great bond.”

Lucilla is the daughter of Julia Coulston and Terry Coulston.