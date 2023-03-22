Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Lexi Cantu

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Lexi Cantu is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Lexi is on the honor roll and also participates in Student Council, Prom Committee, Volleyball, and Traditional Club. Outside of school, Lexi works at Subway and also a local food truck. She likes to crochet with her mom.

She was nominated by Eric Bennett, Social Studies Teacher: ” Lexi works hard in class every day and has taken the incentive to complete every assignment to the best of her ability. Lexi helps her peers during and after school with assignments and guidance. She not only has excellent attendance but she has the willingness help with student organizations like student council, concession stand, junior prom committee, and traditional club. On top of Lexi’s academic, she holds a part time job outside of school and uses her leadership skills to help her peers inside of school. Lexi is extremely caring young lady with an energetic, enthusiastic and driven attitude to success in school and life. Lexi is extremely helpful in school and does not hesitate to assist teachers and staffs at Fort Washakie. As a teacher, I admire her fierce attitude and have seen lexi grow as a student, I am extremely proud of her ability to help, complete her assignments, and continues to grow academically.”

After graduation, Lexi plans to work with her family for a year before she moves to Texas for college to become a lawyer.