Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Layla Mulford

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Layla Mulford is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School. She has received the Outstanding Math Progress Award.

Riley was nominated by Veronica Velarde, Art Teacher: “Layla Mulford works hard in every class she has with me and jumps into her projects wholeheartedly. Her capacity for creative problem solving is unmatched. She is always polite and friendly to classmates and is a pleasure to have in class.”

After highschool, Layla would like to be an art teacher and would like to go to college in Washington state.