Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Johnee Washakie

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Johnee Washakie is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Johnee was selected for the A Honor Roll. She participates in basketball, track, and volleyball. Outside of school, Johnee participates in rodeo. Her event is breakaway. She also likes to dance traditional at powwows. Johnee likes to participate in Indian Relay Races.

Advertisement

She was nominated by Eric Bennett, Social Studies Teacher: “Johnee is a hard-working, motivated, and respectful student. Johnee is active in Basketball, and track and field. Outside of students, Johnee participate in Indian horse relay with her sisters and family, As a teacher, I appreicate Johnee’s ability to come to class with a positive attitude and she is extremely motivated academically. More importantly, she is extremely respectful to staff and peers at Fort Washakie School.”

After high school, Johnee plans to attend college and rodeo.

Johnee is the daughter of Lucy Real Bird and Tibbs Washakie.