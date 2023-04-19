Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Jami Savage

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Jami Savage is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Jami is on the honor roll. She has participated in Student Council and Volleyball. Outside of school, Jami likes to listen to music and play games on her phone. She also likes to stargaze and paint and draw. Jami enjoys making traditional food such as fry bread and chokecherry gravy.

She was nominated by Veronica Velarde, Art Teacher: “Jami is a leader among her peers. She willingly takes charge on group projects and works diligently to complete her work. Jami also takes great pride in the work she turns in and puts her full effort into it.”

After high school, Jamie plans to attend CWC and major in Native American Studies.

Jami is the daughter of Latoya Hereford and Russel Savage Jr. and R.V. Hereford Jr.