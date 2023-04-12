Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Jacqueline Surrell

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Jacqueline Surrell is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Jackie was on the Straight A honor roll. She also received the Most Improved award for basketball. Jackie enjoys participating in basketball and track. Outside of school, Jackie enjoys hunting, fishing, and shed hunting. She enjoys helping her father work on vehicles at home.

She was nominated by John Gookin, Science Teacher: “Jackie is an enthusiastic Physics student. She pitches right in on lab projects and rarely misses school. She has great persistence on long range science projects as we figure out solutions to lab problems.”

After high school, Jackie plans to go to Wyo Tech to study mechanics.

Jackie is the daughter of Boyd Surrell.