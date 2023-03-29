Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Isaias Quiver

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Isaias Quiver is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Isaias has received the Remarkable Attendance Award! Outside of school, he enjoys watching tv, playing video games, and reading.

He was nominated by Lisa Moss, Sociology Teacher: “Isaias is in my Sociology class. He participates, completes assignments, works hard to get assignments done. When asked to participate in discussions, he contributes by thinking outside the box. I appreciate his dedication and determination to being a good student.”

After high school, Isaias plans to attend college and study computer coding and electronics.

He is the son of Reno Quiver and Lorencia Quiver.