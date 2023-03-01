Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Illyana Ward

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Illyana Ward is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School. She has received the Peace Poster International Award.

In school, Illyana participates in Traditional club, student council, and has taken several dual credit courses. Outside of school, Illy loves her art and practices all type of media. She also helps her grandma around the house.

Illyana was nominated by Tomas Casey, Industrial Arts Teacher: “Illy is very creative, and she has no fear to try challenging projects. She is very helpful in the shop, and does not hesitate when I ask students to assist in cleaning and organizing. She has stated that she is interestested in going to art school, and I believe she is only scratching the surface of her creative capability.”

Illy plans to attend CWC and major in art. She would like to learn tattooing. Illy is also

interested in Cosmetology and Business.