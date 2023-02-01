Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Frankie Monroe

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Frankie Monroe is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School. Frankie is a freshman this year and likes to play video games and he enjoys juggling when he’s not in school.

Riley was nominated by Bonnie Hamilton: “Frankie is a new freshman at Fort Washakie High School this year. He likes all of his classes and always tries to do his best. He is a mature student with an excellent attitude. This quarter he got to do dissections in science class. He was very curious and patient while he examined creatures such as frogs, clams, grasshoppers and sharks! Frankie is also an extremely talented artist. He enjoys drawing during lunch time and whenever he has free time.”

After highschool, Frankie plans to continue his art work.