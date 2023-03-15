Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Dandre Vasquez

Dandre Vasquez is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.
Dandre is passionate about track plans to run the 100m hurdles, 200m hurdles, high
jump, and 100m relay.
He was nominated by Cory Higgs, PE Teacher:”Dandre is a polite, hardworking student in both weight training and health class. He is eager to work out each class time and keeps up with his classwork.”
Dandre is uncertain about his plans, but knows there are a lot of choices out there waiting
for him.
Dandre is the son of Nadine Neido & Dean Neido.