Fort Washakie High School Student of the week: Dandre Vasquez

Every week, staff at Fort Washakie High School nominate a student who has gone above and beyond for their peers and in their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award one student with a $500 scholarship. Click here to view all nominated students.

Dandre Vasquez is this week’s student of the week for Fort Washakie High School.

Dandre is passionate about track plans to run the 100m hurdles, 200m hurdles, high

jump, and 100m relay.

He was nominated by Cory Higgs, PE Teacher:”Dandre is a polite, hardworking student in both weight training and health class. He is eager to work out each class time and keeps up with his classwork.”

Dandre is uncertain about his plans, but knows there are a lot of choices out there waiting

for him.

Dandre is the son of Nadine Neido & Dean Neido.