Fort Washakie Class of 2022 celebrated Saturday morning

(Fort Washakie, WY) – At 11 am on Saturday, May 21st the Fort Washakie High School Class of 2022 was celebrated in front of their family and friends.

The class motto: “Cherish yesterday, dream tomorrow, live today.” -Richard Bach

Leading the students in the Graduate March and Flag Song were Richard Pogue Post #81 and drummers Scout River.

Advertisement

(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Speakers this year included Cory Higgs, Salutatorian Ty Harris, and Valedictorian Joelle Pierre. Cory Higgs (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Valedictorian Joelle Pierre (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Salutatorian Ty Harris (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Click to Enlarge

The class of 2022 and their next steps are as follows: Janice Azbill (CWC), Trelan Bell (career), Destiny Duncan (CWC), Ty Harris (CWC), Shayna Moss (Rocky Mountain College), Joelle Pierre (Institute of American Indian Arts), Leonardean Standing Rock (Northern Arizona University), Jalen Tillman (CWC), and Kylee Jo Washakie (CWC). Click to Enlarge

Before the ceremony, the students had a graduation parade from the Frank B. Wise building down Ethete Road to the school. You can watch the parade in the video below.

Congratulations, Eagles! 🎓🎉🎓🎉