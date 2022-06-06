Former Wind River Police Officer killed during traffic stop Thursday

A former Wind River Police Officer, 35-year-old Adrian Lopez, Sr., died on June 4 during a traffic stop in Arizona.

Lopez, a White Mountain Apache Police Officer, pulled a vehicle over around 7 pm. An altercation reportedly happened between the two and the suspect then shot and killed Lopez, who died at the scene, according to a press release. The suspect then stole the officer’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

Lopez transferred from the Wind River Police Department in January 2022.

“We offer our condolences to the family of Officer Lopez, who not too long ago was serving the Wind River Indian Reservation,” the Eastern Shoshone Tribe wrote on Facebook over the weekend.

A memorial has been set up at the White Mountain Apache Police Department in honor of Lopez.