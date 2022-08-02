Former LVHS golfer on UW’s recently announced All-Academic Golf Team

(Laramie, WY) – The University of Wyoming (UW) Men’s Golf team has been named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) for the 13th consecutive season, according to a release from Tim Harkins at UW.

According to the release, a team has to “achieve a team grade-point average of 3.00 or above to receive the recognition,” and Wyoming has done so since the “2009-10 academic year.”

Among the players on the academically recognized team, is recent Lander Valley High School (LVHS) graduate Jaren Calkins, who is in his freshman year.

Calkins is also officially ranked by World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Congratulations to Calkins and the rest of the Cowboys!