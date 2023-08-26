Football Jamboree in the High Country

It was a perfect afternoon in the High Country with just a hint of light rain as the Dubois Rams hosted a Class 1-A, 6-man jamboree at their original football field north of the old high school.
The present field is undergoing its fourth installment of sod after there were problems with the initial laying in sub-zero temperatures and the following two repairs.
The Rams hosted Encampment, Farson-Eden, Midwest, and Burlington in a controlled scrimmage that had the Rams playing offense for 20 plays against Farson and Midwest, and defense against Encampment and Burlington.
Dubois is ranked second in the polling in 6-man football behind defending state champion Little Snake River and will be a powerhouse this season offensively.
The one-two punch of senior running backs Wyatt Trembly and Jonah Oard bring an entirely new dimension to the Dubois running game. Add in speedy freshman Cooper Kintzer, and the rangy 6-3 height of quarterback Siler Hess, and the Rams are a dangerous team.
The Rams opened their scrimmage against Farson-Eden and Trembly scored on long runs the first four times he carried the ball including a 60-yard scamper on his very first carry this year.
Dubois head coach David Trembly has 13 boys, and the first girl to ever play for the Rams is Briauna Grove. With 14 players, practices can feature live, game-style action as opposed to improvised practices in past years when there weren’t at least a dozen players on the roster.
The Rams scored easily in a variety of ways, mostly on breakaway plays against Farson-Eden and Midwest.
Defensively, they kept Encampment’s powerful backfield tandem of Kaben Pickett and Quade Jordan from breakaway runs, but they were able to generate long drives with sustained first downs. With Pickett leading, Jordan powered on short to the midsized runs against the smaller Rams defense throughout their offensive series.
Dubois opens the regular season in Ten Sleep, playing Hulett at the halfway mark between the two geographically distant schools.