Football Jamboree in the High Country

The Rams varsity unit took a knee to watch the younger players scrimmage – h/t Randy Tucker

It was a perfect afternoon in the High Country with just a hint of light rain as the Dubois Rams hosted a Class 1-A, 6-man jamboree at their original football field north of the old high school. Dubois home games will be played on their original field this season – h/t Randy Tucker

The present field is undergoing its fourth installment of sod after there were problems with the initial laying in sub-zero temperatures and the following two repairs. Wyatt Trembly and Hayden Howard shared a joke – h/t Randy Tucker Hayden Howard and Siler Hess warmed up with a “doughnut” – h/t Randy Tucker

The Rams hosted Encampment, Farson-Eden, Midwest, and Burlington in a controlled scrimmage that had the Rams playing offense for 20 plays against Farson and Midwest, and defense against Encampment and Burlington.

Wyatt Trembly took a pitch from Siler Hess. Trembly scored on his first four carries of the scrimmage – h/t Randy Tucker

Siler Hess turned to hand the ball of behind blocks by Jonah Oard and Kaleb Gleim – h/t Randy Tucker

Dubois is ranked second in the polling in 6-man football behind defending state champion Little Snake River and will be a powerhouse this season offensively. Siler Hess broke a Midwest tackle as Riverton official Frisco Saunders looks on – h/t Randy Tucker

The one-two punch of senior running backs Wyatt Trembly and Jonah Oard bring an entirely new dimension to the Dubois running game. Add in speedy freshman Cooper Kintzer, and the rangy 6-3 height of quarterback Siler Hess, and the Rams are a dangerous team. Freshman Cooper Kintzler broke away from the Midwest defense – h/t Randy Tucker

The Rams opened their scrimmage against Farson-Eden and Trembly scored on long runs the first four times he carried the ball including a 60-yard scamper on his very first carry this year. Freshman Briauna Grove spoke with assistant coach Dan O’Brien. Grove is the first girl to play football for Dubois – h/t Randy Tucker

Dubois head coach David Trembly has 13 boys, and the first girl to ever play for the Rams is Briauna Grove. With 14 players, practices can feature live, game-style action as opposed to improvised practices in past years when there weren’t at least a dozen players on the roster.

Freshman Briauna Grove blocked a Farson defender – h/t Randy Tucker

The Rams scored easily in a variety of ways, mostly on breakaway plays against Farson-Eden and Midwest. The Dubois defense stuffed Encampment’s big back Quade Jordan – h/t Randy Tucker

Defensively, they kept Encampment’s powerful backfield tandem of Kaben Pickett and Quade Jordan from breakaway runs, but they were able to generate long drives with sustained first downs. With Pickett leading, Jordan powered on short to the midsized runs against the smaller Rams defense throughout their offensive series. Younger Dubois defenders swarmed an Encampment runner – h/t Randy Tucker

Dubois opens the regular season in Ten Sleep, playing Hulett at the halfway mark between the two geographically distant schools.

Wyatt Trembly broke around the left end on a 55-yard touchdown run behind blocks by Siler Hess and Jonah Oard – h/t Randy Tucker