Football enters the second half of the 2022 season

(Fremont County, WY) – It feels like the season just started not too long ago, but here we are past the halfway point. Fremont County football has shown positives throughout the season. Four teams in the county have a .500 record or better entering week five. Although the conference record, in the end, gets you to the playoffs.

Time will tell to see how many teams in Fremont County will punch their ticket to the postseason. Dubois is the first team in the county to secure playoff football after last week’s win against Farson-Eden.

Wind River and Shoshoni are not too far behind in their question at another playoff appearance both being 3-0 in the conference and tied for first and have yet to play each other this season.

Class 3A started conference play last week with Lander and Riverton only entering their second week of conference play and will play each other this week for Riverton’s homecoming game.

Here is a look of the standing for Fremont County Football and where things stand currently. Overall records are listed first, followed by conference record.

3A East

Douglas 3-1, 1-0 Buffalo 2-2, 1-0 Riverton 1-4, 1-0 Lander 2-2, 0-1 Worland 2-2, 0-1 Rawlins 1-3, 0-1

3A West

Cody 4-0, 1-0 Star Valley 4-1, 1-0 Powell 3-2, 1-0 Jackson 2-3, 0-1 Evanston 1-4, 0-1 Green River 1-4, 0-1

1A 9-Man East

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 4-0, 3-0 Pine Bluffs 4-0, 3-0 Southeast 3-1, 3-0 Lusk 1-3, 1-2 Saratoga 2-2, 2-1 Guernsey-Sunrise 0-4, 0-3 Moorcroft 0-4, 0-3 Wright 0-4, 0-3

1A 9-Man West

Wind River 4-0, 3-0 Shoshoni 3-1, 3-0 Big Piney 3-1, 2-1 Riverside 3-1, 2-1 Greybull 2-2, 1-2 Rocky Mountain 2-2, 1-2 Wyoming Indian 1-3, 0-3 St. Stephens 0-4, 0-3

1A 6 Man North

Burlington 4-0, 3-0 Kaycee 4-0, 3-0 Midwest 3-2, 1-2 Meeteetse 1-4, 1-2 Hulett 1-3, 1-2 Ten Sleep 0-4, 0-3

1A 6-Man South

Little Snake River 4-0 2-0 Dubois 3-1, 2-1 Encampment 3-1, 2-1 Farson-Eden 0-2, 0-2 H.E.M. 0-4, 0-2