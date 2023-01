(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, other than a few flurries, it will be a dry start to the weekend, with areas of morning fog around the central basins.

A weather system will bring a chance of snow to much of the area on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20’s for most today, with Riverton and Shoshoni in the mid teens, and Dubois at 33 degrees.

Lows tonight will vary as well, ranging from the lower teens to single negative digits. h/t NWSR