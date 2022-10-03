Flu shot, COVID booster clinic happening October 11 and 25 in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County Public Health, in coordination with Central Wyoming College, will be hosting a flu shot and new COVID-19 booster clinic on October 11 and 25 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Intertribal Center at Central Wyoming College, room 105.

The public can sign up for a time online here. Paperwork can also be filled out at the location if they didn’t sign up online.

“This is open to the public, and we want to strongly encourage the public to come to this event,” shared Fremont County Public Health. “The county is renovating our parking lot starting next week, so the entire parking lot surrounding our building will be torn out and replaced. Because of safety concerns, we really would like the public to utilize this event to get their shots instead of navigating construction at our office.”

