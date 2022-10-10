Flu and COVID booster clinics to be held at Central Wyoming College

Fremont County Public Health in coordination with Central Wyoming College will be hosting a flu and new COVID booster clinics on October 11 and 25. Both clinics will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Intertribal Center at CWC, room 105.

The public can sign up for a time online here. Paperwork can also be completed at the location if participants are unable to sign up online. This is open to the public and the public is strongly encouraged to come to this event.

The county is renovating their parking lot starting the week of October 4, so access to the Public Health offices will be difficult due to construction. Therefore, due to safety concerns, the public is highly encouraged to utilize these public events to get their shots instead of navigating construction at the office.

For any questions, please contact Fremont County Public Health at 307-856-6979.

This post sponsored by Fremont County Public Health