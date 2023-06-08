Flash Flood Warning issued for Central Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Central Fremont County in central Wyoming until midnight Thursday, according to an alert issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton.

“At 5:37 PM, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, ” the alert states. “Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen.”

“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flooding of small creeks and streams, gravel roads, secondary roads, and backcountry roads, as well as poor drainage and low lying areas. Normally dry washes and draws are likely to be running full with water.

“Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Muddy Creek and Sheep Creek drainages, Shotgun Butte Road, Harris Road, Arapahoe Ranch Road, and Mail Camp Road.

“Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown! Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and creeks can become raging currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.”