(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for the entire day on Sunday, October 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans. The Presidential Proclamation may be found here.

Advertisement