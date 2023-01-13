Flags ordered to half-staff on January 15 in honor, memory of Tyeler Harris

(Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide on Sunday, January 15 in honor and memory of Tyeler Harris, an Emergency Medical Technician from Saratoga.

On December 21, Harris was responding to an accident on Interstate 80 during a winter storm when he was fatally struck by a semi-truck. Services for Harris will be held Sunday in Riverton.

“Jennie and I extend our deepest condolences to Tyeler’s family and friends, and we hold his wife and children in our prayers,” Governor Gordon said. “We can never thank Tyeler enough for his sacrifice, but we can honor and remember him.”

