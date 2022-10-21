Five deaths reported on Wyoming roadways since October 12

(Statewide) – In the last week Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) has posted further information on four crashes resulting in five deaths that have occurred on Wyoming roadways since October 12.

The fatal crash that occurred on October 12 in Sweetwater County resulted in the death of 73-year-old Texas resident Orrin Harrison, and only involved one vehicle.

That WHP preliminary report indicates no seatbelt was in use, and listed speed and driver inattention as possible contributing factors.

The fatal crash that occurred on October 13 in Albany County resulted in the deaths of 21-year-old Colorado resident Hunter Berlier and 26-year-old North Carolina resident Teanna Madrigal, and only involved one vehicle.

The WHP preliminary report indicates neither party was wearing seat belts, and speed was listed as a possible contributing factor.

The fatal crash that occurred on October 15 in Converse County resulted in the death of 61-year-old Wyoming resident Russell Caves, and only involved one vehicle.

The WHP preliminary indicates no seat belt was in use, and listed driver inattention as a possible contributing factor.

The fatal crash that occurred on October 20 in Albany County resulted in the death of 39-year-old Wyoming resident Paul Dailey, and involved two vehicles and one other injury.

The WHP preliminary report indicates no seat belt was in use, and listed speed and a possible medical condition as a contributing factor for the driver who caused Dailey to wreck.

There have been 105 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 93 in 2021, 110 in 2020, and 130 in 2019 to date.

