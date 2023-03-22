Fitness to proceed hearing set for 2019 double homicide suspect

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Lander, WY) – An April 7 fitness to proceed hearing has been set for Brandon Monroe, one of the four parties involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez.

Monroe, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was reportedly one of the two parties who were inside the home of Watt and Perez when the gunshots were heard and the murders occurred.

A ‘Forensic Evaluation – Competency Restoration’ report conducted by Designated Examiner Katherine Mahaffey P.H.D. was submitted on February 7, after an initial delay in the evaluation due to staffing and construction issues at the Wyoming State Hospital.

After the report was submitted and both the prosecution and defense had time to review it, the defense requested additional time to discuss the findings.

Ultimately the defense did “not contest the opinions of the Wyoming State Hospital regarding the Defendant’s competence,” according to documents filed on March 15.

The fitness to proceed hearing was then ordered to be held on April 7, according to documents filed on March 21.

County 10 will provide updates on the ensuing fitness to proceed hearing, as well as on the hearings of the other parties involved, which can be found here.