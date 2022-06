(Lander, WY)- There are multiple fishing challenges with Wyoming Game and Fish you can take part in or you may already have a fish you caught that involves you in one of these challenges. Rene Schell with Wyoming Game and Fish gives us the scoop on some goals you can have when you wet a line, including some fantastic kids fishing challenges.

The most famous is the “Cutt-Slam”, but Rene gives information on even that well known challenge that may surprise you. Fish on!