First Lander Valley Farmers Market of the season this Saturday!

Head to Lander City Park on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to peruse and purchase local produce, products and art at the Lander Valley Farmers Market.

June markets will take place on the dirt lot on City Park Drive at Lander City Park. Starting in July, the market will take place at the Lander Valley Fire Department area at the corner of Fremont Street and City Park Drive.

This week’s vendors have reported that they’ll have pastries, cookies, croissants, artisan bread, pies, popsicles, breakfast burritos, raw sauerkraut, sauerkraut brats, hide dog chews, greens and much, much more.

Live Music by Buffalo Bill Boycott and Joanne Orr

Singers/Songwriters, Buffalo Bill Boycott and Joanne Orr present cowboy and western American folk music in the rich spirit of the Rocky Mountain West, harmonizing the good old western songs of long ago, plus many original songs on the fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar.

Bill and Joanne live in Lander. Bill has been a full time entertainer and world class yodeler for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Grammy award winning New Christy Minstrels from 2005 to 2008.

Joanne performs on vocals, banjo and guitar. She was a strolling minstrel for years with the Henry Ford Museum/Greenfield Village Players, in Dearborn, Michigan, where she met Bill. Together they have been performing and touring nationwide for the past 16 years.

Bill and Joanne are winners of a Western Music Associations Harmony Duo Award.

Challenge for Charities

The Lander Valley Farmers Market is participating in this year’s Challenge for Charities. Donate before Sunday, July 10 to be eligible for Challenge for Charities matching funds.

To donate, click HERE. You’ll be given the opportunity to select the organization that will receive your donation. (Lander Valley Farmers Market is on the list.)

You can also mail your contribution to:

Lander Community Foundation

PO Box 1131

Lander, WY 82520

To donate to the Lander Valley Farmers Market, please write “Lander Valley Farmers Market” in the memo line of your check.

Thank you for considering donating!

The Lander Valley Farmers Market is also seeking volunteers to help on July 4 with the Challenge for Charities race. If you’re interested in volunteering, please email [email protected].

Thank you for your continued support of local food producers. The LVFM has been committed to connecting local food to our community for 14 years.

Volunteering at the Lander Valley Farmers Market

Do you want to get involved with the market? The Lander Valley Farmers Market is seeking two volunteers per week to help out. It’s a really fun way to spend a Saturday morning.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from June 4 to August 20, click HERE.

To volunteer for one or more Saturdays from August 27 to October 8, click HERE.

Come to Lander City Park on Saturday, June 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for a fun, community event featuring the best of Fremont County’s producers and artists.