First high school golf tournament of the season sees a strong showing from Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – While most high school fall sports are just about to start their seasons, golf got underway on Wednesday. Riverton and Lander traveled to the Snake River Shootout in Jackson and Afton, Wyoming.

On the girl’s side, three athletes from Fremont County finished in the top 10 led by Tylynn McDonald from Riverton taking fourth, shooting 194, in both days of action. Lander Valley had two in the top 10 led by incoming freshman Keigann Watson, who tied for fifth shooting 198 at the tournament. Morgan Hill would finish ninth with a final of 205 strokes.

On the boy’s side, Parker Paxton who is the back-to-back individual state champion won the tournament shooting 137 combined for the two-day shootout. Lander was led by Sophomore Riley Stoudt; who shot 174, and Owen Sweeney just two strokes behind with 176. Riverton would finish second in the team standings while Lander finished fifth.

Here are the results of the Snake River Shootout

Girls Team Results

Star Valley – 593

Evanston – 608

Lander – 625

Riverton – 627

Jackson – 628

Fremont County Girls Individual Results

4 – Tylynn McDonald – RHS – 194

T-5 – Keigann Watson – LVHS – 198

9 – Morgan Hill – LVHS – 205

11 – Aspen Ablard – RHS – 216

12 – Anika Stanley – RHS – 217

13 – Abbi Dixon – LVHS – 107

20 – Jamison Thatch – LVHS – 253

Morgan Hill drives of the tee box at the Snake River Shootout. (h/t Michael Watson) Keigann Watson attempts a shot on the fairway. (h/t Michael Watson) Owen Sweeney competes in the Snake River Shootout. (h/t Michael Watson)

Boys Team Results

Jackson – 623

Riverton – 645

Star Valley – 667

Evanston – 678

Lander – 731

Fremont County Boys Individual Results

1- Parker Paxton- RHS – 137

T-4 – Kyler Graham – RHS – 157

10 – Brodie Dale – RHS – 169

13 – Hunter Walker – RHS – 173

14 – Riley Stroudt – LVHS – 174

16 – Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 176

17 – Craig Hansen – LVHS – 178

19 – Sequeil Lozier – LVHS – 181

T-20 – Garrick McDonald – RHS – 185

23 -Triston Ladd – RHS – 195

24 – Patrick Domblaser – RHS – 198

Next for Fremont County golfers, Lander and Riverton will see each other again in Douglas for a two-day tournament next Wednesday and Thursday.