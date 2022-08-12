First high school golf tournament of the season sees a strong showing from Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – While most high school fall sports are just about to start their seasons, golf got underway on Wednesday. Riverton and Lander traveled to the Snake River Shootout in Jackson and Afton, Wyoming.
On the girl’s side, three athletes from Fremont County finished in the top 10 led by Tylynn McDonald from Riverton taking fourth, shooting 194, in both days of action. Lander Valley had two in the top 10 led by incoming freshman Keigann Watson, who tied for fifth shooting 198 at the tournament. Morgan Hill would finish ninth with a final of 205 strokes.
On the boy’s side, Parker Paxton who is the back-to-back individual state champion won the tournament shooting 137 combined for the two-day shootout. Lander was led by Sophomore Riley Stoudt; who shot 174, and Owen Sweeney just two strokes behind with 176. Riverton would finish second in the team standings while Lander finished fifth.
Here are the results of the Snake River Shootout
Girls Team Results
- Star Valley – 593
- Evanston – 608
- Lander – 625
- Riverton – 627
- Jackson – 628
Fremont County Girls Individual Results
- 4 – Tylynn McDonald – RHS – 194
- T-5 – Keigann Watson – LVHS – 198
- 9 – Morgan Hill – LVHS – 205
- 11 – Aspen Ablard – RHS – 216
- 12 – Anika Stanley – RHS – 217
- 13 – Abbi Dixon – LVHS – 107
- 20 – Jamison Thatch – LVHS – 253
Boys Team Results
- Jackson – 623
- Riverton – 645
- Star Valley – 667
- Evanston – 678
- Lander – 731
Fremont County Boys Individual Results
- 1- Parker Paxton- RHS – 137
- T-4 – Kyler Graham – RHS – 157
- 10 – Brodie Dale – RHS – 169
- 13 – Hunter Walker – RHS – 173
- 14 – Riley Stroudt – LVHS – 174
- 16 – Owen Sweeney – LVHS – 176
- 17 – Craig Hansen – LVHS – 178
- 19 – Sequeil Lozier – LVHS – 181
- T-20 – Garrick McDonald – RHS – 185
- 23 -Triston Ladd – RHS – 195
- 24 – Patrick Domblaser – RHS – 198
Next for Fremont County golfers, Lander and Riverton will see each other again in Douglas for a two-day tournament next Wednesday and Thursday.