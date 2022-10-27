First Fridays set to start in Lander on November 4

(Lander, WY) – Community partners, artists and local businesses are joining to kick off Lander’s “First Fridays” on Friday, Nov. 4, from 6-8 pm in Lander.

“First Fridays” are returning to Lander with renewed excitement and are being coordinated by a volunteer committee from the Lander Art District.

“Everyone is invited to explore what Lander has to offer,” said Amara Fehring, a member of the Lander First Fridays committee. “First Fridays is an awesome way to bring businesses, artists, organizations, and the community together.”

On the First Friday of every month (November-May), businesses, organizations, and restaurants will offer limited-time discounts, deals, and events.

Many of the businesses participating in the kick-off event have cultivated limited-time specials. Mulino Italian Bistro will offer a lasagna entree and a passion fruit custard dessert for $28, with an option to add wine pairings to those dishes for an additional $13. Wyoming Cowboy Cuts will have a First Friday Box for $99 with copious amounts of ground beef and top-of-the-line steaks.

Eventgoers searching for local shopping can stop by Rebound: The Art of Repurposing for a secret sale that includes a BOGO offer, Messenger Girls for $20 off all Tara Boaldin paintings and $10 off jewelry, Alchemy Artist Co-Op, and Hello the House.

“We’re also welcoming a new business called 23 Squared to Lander on First Friday,” Fehring said.

23 Squared will offer a free t-shirt and sticker giveaway alongside salsa from That Salsa Guy and various items created and designed by Wyoming artists and creators.

Special events will include the exhibit The Art of Home: A Celebration of Indigenous Art, Curated by Patti Baldes and Lynette St. Clair at the Lander Art Center, and salsa lessons for singles or couples at Lander Body Works.

Businesses and organizations that will be participating in the November event are:

Alchemy Artists Co-Op

Hello the House

Lander Art Center

Lander Bodyworks Studio

Lander Pioneer Museum (9am-5pm)

Messenger Girls

Mulino Italian Bistro

Rebound: The Art of Repurposing

23 Squared

Wyoming Cowboy Cuts

Businesses, non-profits, or groups that would like to participate in Lander First Fridays need to fill out the Intent to Participate form, and a Lander First Fridays committee member will be in touch with you.

For more information, including a growing list of participants, please contact the Lander First Fridays Committee at [email protected] or visit the Lander First Fridays Facebook page.