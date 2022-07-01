Fremont County produces the best hay in the United States. It is marketed worldwide and renowned for its high quality, high protein content, and overall excellence.

The first cutting is well underway with huge windrows drying in the sun from Lyons Valley to North Portal and all points in between. The heavy rains and snowfall in April and May sparked unusually high grass growth, with many fields exceeding three feet in height. Below that swaying grass the alfalfa waits for its chance to the see the sun unabated. A truck and trailer loaded with large bales leaves the field {h/t Randy Tucker}

The volume is high for the first cutting with near record per acre yields reported by some farmers. Ample water in Midvale, Riverton Valley and LeClair irrigation districts promise a good second, and possibly third cutting as well