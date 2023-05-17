Fire up the fun! Porter’s BBQ Battle is bringing a fun-for-the-whole family event June 17th

(Riverton, WY) Get ready for an unforgettable experience on June 17, as Porter’s presents the ultimate Father’s Day extravaganza! This action-packed event promises non-stop entertainment for the entire family.

To kick things off, Porter’s Staff will be firing up the grills, treating everyone to a mouthwatering FREE lunch.

But that’s just the beginning! Brace yourself for the thrilling Porter’s GRILLED Challenge, where three celebrity contestants will battle it out, showcasing their BBQ skills to create the most delectable burger. As the aroma of sizzling patties fills the air, prepare to be amazed!

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Engage in the County 10 Dad Olympics, where dads will compete in a series of hilarious and exhilarating challenges, showcasing their dad superpowers.

Meanwhile, the kids will have a blast at the Kid Carnival, featuring face painting, a bouncy house, and exciting games. From 11:30 am till 3 pm, the day will be filled with laughter and joy, with prizes and swag being handed out throughout. And to keep the festive spirit alive, live music will grace the event, creating an atmosphere of pure celebration. Don’t miss out on this epic Father’s Day weekend event at Porter’s – it’s a day that will be etched in your memories forever!

Don’t forget to get entered into the Porter’s BBQ Battle #whatsgrillin photo event! All you need to do is submit a photo to fb and you could win a Grill from Porter’s or a 50lb meat package from Genuine Meats!