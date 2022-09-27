Fire restrictions lifted on the Wind River Reservation Amanda Fehring September 27, 2022 County 10 Photo Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Wind River Reservation, WY) – Fire restrictions have been lifted on the Wind River Reservation as of September 26, 2022. Full details can be reviewed in the letter below. h/t BIA Forestry Advertisement Related Posts Unofficial: Eastern Shoshone Business Council, Entertainment Committee Primary Election results Amanda Fehring - Healing ride held Sunday on Wind River Reservation Amanda Fehring - ‘UW in Your Community’ Event Sept. 8 at Fort Washakie School Wind River Startup Challenge seeks community input for future economic programming Northern Arapaho Business Council approves $500 direct payments to Tribal Members Fire restrictions are in effect on the Wind River Reservation starting July 25 Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!