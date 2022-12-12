Fire department badge-pinning ceremony tops Lander council agenda Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the evening includes a Lander Volunteer Fire Department badge-pinning ceremony for Thomas Curley, followed by a presentation from citizen Phillip Strong.

The council will consider two resolutions Tuesday: one creating and amending job descriptions, and another amending the city’s compensation plan to include the new job descriptions.

New business on the agenda includes:

-accepting Lisa Jacks’ resignation from the Planning Commission

-appointing Rob Newsom and Joe Henry and reappointing Tom Russel to the Planning Commission

-appointing Tracy Rue to the Housing Authority Board

-approving recommendations for funding from Lander Investment for Tomorrow

-authorizing the mayor to sign an airport hangar space lease

-authorizing the mayor to sign a Transportation Alternatives Program agreement for the design of a multi-use pathway from First and Main streets to the Popo Agie River Park

-authorizing the mayor to sign a Transportation Alternatives Program agreement for the construction of a Safe Routes to Schools project on Baldwin Creek Road from Main Street to the city limits, on Smith Street to Academic Way, and on South Ninth Street from Academic Way to Fremont Street

-approving two minor subdivision plats

-authorizing the mayor to sign a work order for the pavement maintenance project at the Hunt Field Airport

The final item on the agenda is an executive session regarding real estate.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 811 4205 8057 Passcode: 033641).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.