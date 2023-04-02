Finally, the first track meet of the season

It finally happened Thursday in Platte County. Teams from Fremont County were able to compete in their first track meet of the season at the Wheatland Invitational.

With meets being canceled with undo regularity due to the ridiculous weather we’ve suffered through this winter, the Wheatland Invitational was a welcome chance to compete for athletes from Dubois and Shoshoni after nearly a month of indoor practice and no competition. Molly Sanchez in a heat of the 100-meter hurdles – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly led the Fremont County coalition, sweeping the 110-meter high and 300-meter intermediate hurdles and adding a fourth in the 400-meter dash.

Ryan Wells, a Dubois senior, was third in the triple jump. Ryan Wells was third in the triple jump {h/t Adria Trembly}

Molly Sanchez placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles as the only county girl scoring in an individual event, but a Shoshoni relay and five relays from Dubois tallied top eight finishes in the meet. A Dubois exchange in the 4×400 meter relay – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Wheatland Invitational Track Meet: Girls Team Scores: 1. Thunder Basin 96.25, 2. Laramie 77.25, 3. Torrington 73, 4. Buffalo 72, 5. Rawlins 71, 6. Wheatland 53, 7. Campbell County 41, 8. Burns 24.76, 9. Douglas 22, 10. Glenrock 20, 11. Kaycee 18, 12. Dubois 16.75, 13. Moorcroft 16, 14. Thermopolis 14, 15. Niobrara County 13, 16. Saratoga 11, 17. Newcastle 8

Wheatland Invitational Track Meet: Girls Individual Results

100 Meter Dash: 1. Brooklyn Asmus, TOR 12.99

200 Meter Dash: 1. Brooklyn Asmusm, TOR 26.27

400 Meter Dash: 1. Karcee Maya, KC 1:00.75

800 Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 2:22.18

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 5:20.06

3200 Meter Run: 1. Mallory Jones, MOOR 12:40.55

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 15.45

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 47.49, 6. Molly Sanchez, DUB 52.03

4×100 Meter Relay:1. Thunder Basin 50.83, 6. Dubois (Molly Sanchez, Ava Jory, Sienna Seabolt, Arianna Foster) 56.88

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Douglas 4:34.71, 4. Dubois (Molly Sanchez, Ava Jory, Mia Jory, Mia Chandler) 4:58.15

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Thunder Basin 11:31.52, 4. Dubois (Emma Beazley, Sami Becker, Kenzy Day, Mia Jory) 13:28.36 Maren Baker let the discus fly – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Long Jump: 1. Marissa Moorehouse, TOR 17-6

Triple Jump: 1. Ina King, THM 34-4.75

High Jump: 1. Desiare Iacovetto, WHT 4-11

Pole Vault: 1. Reese Dorr, GIL 10-0

Shot Put: 1. Lalyn Shepherd, tB 39-5

Discus: 1. Jalyn Sheperd, TB 113-0

Wheatland Invitational Track Meet: Boys Team Scores: 1. Laramie 150, 2. Torrington 89.25, 3. Thunder Basin 68.5, 4. Burns 64.50, 5. Campbell County 44, 6. Buffalo/Rawlins 35, 8. Wheatland 34, 9. Dubois 33, 10. Douglas 28, 11. Glenrock 18, 12. Newcastle 17, 13. Niobrara County 14.75, 14. Thermopolis 13, 15. Guernsey-Sunrise/Moorcroft 3, 1. Mo

Wheatland Invitational Track Meet: Boys Individual Results

100 Meter Dash:1. Brendan Flock TOR 11.08

200 Meter Dash: 1. Brendan Flock, TOR 22.63

400 Meter Dash: 1. Cody Hape, BUR 50.79, 4. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 54.05

800 Meter Run: 1. Meyer Smith, LAR 2:01.03

1600 Meter Run: 1. Aydan Loya, TOR 4:41.22

3200 Meter Run: 1. Meyer Smith, LAR 9:55.05

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 16.79

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 42.34 A Dubois relay approached the starting line {h/t Adria Trembly}

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Thunder Basin 44.72, 7. Dubois (Wyatt Trembly, Jonah Oard, Ryan Wells, Kaleb Gleim) 47.83

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Thunder Basin 3:33.38, 8. Shoshoni (Luke Cash, Oakley Hicks, Wiley Philleo, Leslie Todd) 4:11.90

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Thermopolis 9:10.91

Long Jump: 1. Benjamin Fuller, TOR 20-10.5

Triple Jump: 1. Bryce Stenson, WHT 40-3.75, 3. Ryan Wells, DUB 38-7.5

High Jump: 1. Trennan Pearson, DOU 6-2

Pole Vault: 1. Adrien Calderon, LAR 13-0

Shot Put: 1. Cooper Stevens, GIL 51-0

Discus: 1. Christopher Gonzales, LAR 137-7