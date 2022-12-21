Final payment, amendment, and a goodbye happened Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met for the last time this calendar year yesterday, December 20. Below is a recap of their meeting.

The final payment to Avail Valley Construction – WY LLC was approved in the amount of $153,211.02 for the Country Acres Road Reconstruction Project.

DOWL Amendment No. 3 to an agreement between the owner and DOWL LLC for professional services for Country Acres Road Reconstruction Project was approved for an amount of $2,700.00 for additional services due to the contractor exceeding their contract days for construction and final project closeout.

A notice of award was approved for Alexander Excavation, Inc. for the Riverview Cutoff widening and overlay project for an amount not to exceed $1,502,988.00.

A report was provided by County Clerk Julie Freese and Deputy Margy Irvine delineating expenses related to the primary and general 2022 election, totaling $329,778.

As this was Chairman Becker’s last meeting, he gave a recap of projects accomplished in the previous year and wished elected officials and all employees nothing but the best in the future.