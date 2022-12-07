The Central Wyoming College Music Department under the direction of Dr. Jeremy Cochran presented their annual Festival of Carols Tuesday evening at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater to a large crowd.
Four groups performed together, and in solo performances at the event.
The Central Wyoming College Brass Choir, Handbell Choir, South Pass Traditional Jazz Ensemble, and the Collegiate/Master Choir all performed classic Christmas carols.
Mike Adams sang We Three Kings as the soloist with the South Pass Jazz Ensemble. Keegan Thacker joined in on a verse of Three Kings with a trumpet solo and later soloed Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas as well.
This was the final performance of the fall semester for the Rustler Music Department.