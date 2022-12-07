Oh Come Let Us Adore Him – performed by the combined choirs – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Central Wyoming College Music Department under the direction of Dr. Jeremy Cochran presented their annual Festival of Carols Tuesday evening at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater to a large crowd. The CWC Collegiate/Master Choir – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Four groups performed together, and in solo performances at the event. Trumper, trombone and French Horn were all featured in the CWC Brass Choir – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Central Wyoming College Brass Choir, Handbell Choir, South Pass Traditional Jazz Ensemble, and the Collegiate/Master Choir all performed classic Christmas carols.

Do You See What I See – performed by the Collegiate/Master Choir – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Tom Duncan, Mike Adams, Keegan Thacker and Wayne Nichols performed as part of the South Pass Traditional Jazz Ensemble – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Mike Adams sang We Three Kings as the soloist with the South Pass Jazz Ensemble. Keegan Thacker joined in on a verse of Three Kings with a trumpet solo and later soloed Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas as well.

Keegan Thacker soloing We Three Kings on trumpet – {h/t Randy Tucker}

This was the final performance of the fall semester for the Rustler Music Department.